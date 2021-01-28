REBusinessOnline

American Nevada Co., Tradewind Properties Break Ground on Green Valley Town Center Apartments in Henderson, Nevada

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Nevada, Western

Green-Valley-Town-Center-Apts-Henderson-NV

Pier Construction & Development is serving as general contractor for the project. Green Valley Town Center Apartments is the first partnership between American Nevada Co. and Northern Nevada-based Tradewind Properties.

HENDERSON, NEV. — American Nevada Co., in partnership with Tradewind Properties, has broken ground on Green Valley Town Center Apartments, a multifamily community located near the corner of Olympic Avenue and Mountain Vista Street in Henderson.

Totaling 258,858 square feet, Green Valley Town Center Apartments will offer 300 units spread across 23 residential buildings in a mix of three-story buildings and carriage homes. Slated for delivery this fall, the community will feature a clubhouse, fitness room, pool, spa, dog park, fire pit lounge, putting green and pickleball court, as well as co-working space for at-home or remote workers.

