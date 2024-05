SHENANDOAH, TEXAS — The American Oncology Network has signed a 16,390-square-foot medical office lease in Shenandoah, about 30 miles north of Houston. The space is located within the 48,000-square-foot Physicians Centre at Vision Park development, which was built last year and is now 75 percent leased. SVN | J. Beard Real Estate represented the tenant and the landlord, locally based developer i3, in the lease negotiations.