American Plus Bank Acquires Two Office/Flex Buildings in Arcadia, California for $5.3M

ARCADIA, CALIF. — American Plus Bank has acquired two office/flex buildings in Arcadia, just northeast of Los Angeles, for $5.3 million. The buyer plans to utilize a portion of the property for one of its retail bank locations.

Built in 1968, the property includes 38 parking spaces and provides high visibility and easy access. The office suites feature kitchens, private restrooms, private offices/conference rooms, server rooms, reception areas and open work areas.

Andrew Berk of Avison Young represented the seller, a local family trust, while Jennie Ching of KW Commercial represented the buyer.