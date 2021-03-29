American Real Estate Completes $15M Renovation of Philadelphia Office Tower

The office building at 1600 Market St. in Philadelphia totals approximately 826,000 square feet. The property was built in 1980.

PHILADELPHIA — American Real Estate Partners (AREP) has completed the $15 million renovation of 1600 Market Street, a 39-story, 825,968-square-foot office tower in Philadelphia’s Center City neighborhood. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1980 and initially renovated in 1997. The project included a number of health and wellness upgrades, such as elevating exterior air settings to maximize HVAC exchanges of fresh air, using MERV 13 air filters throughout and installing ultraviolet light and ion technology air purifiers in elevators. AREP originally acquired the asset in 2018 and began this renovation project in December 2019.