American Street Capital Arranges $10.6M Loan for Refinancing of Flex Office Property in Chicago

CHICAGO — American Street Capital (ASC) has arranged a $10.6 million loan for the refinancing of a flex office property in Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood. The 90,000-square-foot building features office, warehouse and showroom spaces as well as more than 170 parking spaces. The property was extensively renovated in 2020, and includes a common area roof space, tenant lounge, one passenger and two freight elevators, multiple secure loading docks and a gated parking lot. Igor Zhizhin of ASC arranged the 10-year loan through a commercial bank.