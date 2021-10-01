American Street Capital Arranges $12M Loan for Refinancing of Chicago Apartment Building

Posted on by in Illinois, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily

The transit-oriented property includes 37 apartment units and two retail spaces.

CHICAGO — American Street Capital (ASC) has arranged a $12 million loan for the refinancing of an apartment building in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood. Built in 2019, the transit-oriented property consists of 37 apartment units and two retail spaces. Igor Zhizhin of ASC arranged the five-year loan, which features a fixed interest rate below 4 percent and a 30-year amortization schedule. A national bank provided the loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.