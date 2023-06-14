American Street Capital Arranges $3.9M Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Property in Mahomet, Illinois

MAHOMET, ILL. — American Street Capital (ASC) has arranged a $3.9 million loan for the refinancing of a 160-unit multifamily property in Mahomet, about 10 miles northwest of Champaign. The community was built in 1972 and recently renovated. There are eight buildings consisting of a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. The asset was more than 95 percent leased at the time of the loan closing. Igor Zhizhin of ASC arranged the agency loan, which features a 10-year term, fixed interest rate and five years of interest-only payments.