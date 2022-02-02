REBusinessOnline

American Street Capital Arranges $3M Loan for Refinancing of Apartment Building in Shaker Heights, Ohio

The property rises six stories with 100 units.

SHAKER HEIGHTS, OHIO — American Street Capital (ASC) has arranged a $3 million bridge loan for the refinancing of a 100-unit apartment building in the Cleveland suburb of Shaker Heights. The six-story property is within walking distance of Shaker Square, a shopping, dining and entertainment district. Units average 576 square feet, and amenities include onsite security, laundry facilities and 82 parking spaces. Kyle Tyrrell of ASC arranged the 18-month loan through a debt fund. An unnamed owner-operator was the borrower.

