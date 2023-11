LOVES PARK, ILL. — American Street Capital (ASC) has arranged a $4.2 million CMBS loan for the refinancing of an apartment complex in Loves Park, a city in northern Illinois. Built in 1969, the complex consists of 60 units across eight buildings. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Igor Zhizhin of ASC arranged the 10-year loan, which features a fixed interest rate and two years of interest-only payments. The borrower was a seasoned owner-operator in the market.