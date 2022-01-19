American Street Capital Arranges $4.3M Bridge Loan for Acquisition of Multifamily Property in Wichita

Posted on by in Kansas, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily

WICHITA, KAN. — American Street Capital (ASC) has arranged a $4.3 million bridge loan for the acquisition of a 180-unit multifamily property in Wichita. Built in 1941 and recently renovated, the community is situated on 10 acres. The property was 88 percent occupied at the time of loan closing. Kyle Tyrrell of ASC arranged the loan, which features a 12-month term and interest-only payments. A debt fund provided the loan. The borrower was not disclosed.