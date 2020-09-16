American Street Capital Arranges $5.5M Refinancing for Omaha Multifamily Property

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Multifamily, Nebraska

Built in 1968, the property features 111 units.

OMAHA, NEB. — American Street Capital (ASC) has arranged a $5.5 million loan for the refinancing of a 111-unit multifamily property in Omaha. Built in 1968, the asset features a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans with updated interiors and private patios. Amenities include a pool and onsite laundry facilities. The property was 99 percent occupied at the time of closing. Igor Zhizhin of ASC arranged the CMBS loan, which features a fixed rate for 10 years. The new loan will retire the existing HUD debt on the complex. The borrower was undisclosed.