American Street Capital Arranges $5.9M Loan for Refinancing of Missouri Multifamily Portfolio

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

The portfolio comprises two communities and 152 units.

ST. ROBERT, MO. — American Street Capital (ASC) has arranged a $5.9 million loan for the refinancing of a 152-unit multifamily portfolio in St. Robert, a city in central Missouri. The portfolio was more than 95 percent leased at the time of loan closing. Igor Zhizhin of ASC arranged the agency loan on behalf of the borrower, a seasoned owner-operator. The fixed-rate loan features a 10-year term and a 30-year amortization schedule.