American Street Capital Arranges $6.6M Refinancing for Multifamily Property in Naperville, Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily

Constructed in 1986, the building features 60 units.

NAPERVILLE, ILL. — American Street Capital (ASC) has arranged a $6.6 million cash-out refinancing loan for a 60-unit multifamily building in Naperville. Built in 1986, the three-story property features two-bedroom units averaging 1,082 square feet. The property includes 127 car parking spaces and laundry facilities. The building was fully occupied at the time of the loan closing. Igor Zhizhin of ASC arranged the 10-year, fixed-rate loan with a CMBS lender. The loan features a 30-year amortization schedule.