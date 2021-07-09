American Street Capital Arranges $8.2M Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Building in Chicago
CHICAGO — American Street Capital (ASC) has arranged an $8.2 million loan for the refinancing of a 45-unit multifamily building in Chicago. Located in the Logan Square neighborhood, the property was originally built in 1928 and was recently modernized. Floor plans range from one-bedrooms to three-bedrooms. Igor Zhizhin of ASC arranged the agency loan, which features a five-year term, a fixed interest rate and a 30-year amortization schedule. Prior to this transaction, ASC also placed the acquisition bridge loan and original permanent debt for the asset.
