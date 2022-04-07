American Street Capital Arranges $9.4M for Refinancing of Chicago Industrial Portfolio

The portfolio totals 193,825 square feet.

CHICAGO — American Street Capital (ASC) has arranged two loans totaling $9.4 million for the refinancing of a light industrial portfolio in Chicago. The first transaction was a $6.1 million loan for a 102,850-square-foot building. The second was a $3.3 million loan for a 90,975-square-foot, two-building property. Igor Zhizhin of ASC structured both loans with five-year terms and 25-year amortization schedules. A bank provided both loans.