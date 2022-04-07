REBusinessOnline

American Street Capital Arranges $9.4M for Refinancing of Chicago Industrial Portfolio

Posted on by in Illinois, Industrial, Loans, Midwest

The portfolio totals 193,825 square feet.

CHICAGO — American Street Capital (ASC) has arranged two loans totaling $9.4 million for the refinancing of a light industrial portfolio in Chicago. The first transaction was a $6.1 million loan for a 102,850-square-foot building. The second was a $3.3 million loan for a 90,975-square-foot, two-building property. Igor Zhizhin of ASC structured both loans with five-year terms and 25-year amortization schedules. A bank provided both loans.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
Apr
14
Webinar: What’s Ahead For Seniors Housing Staff, Leaders and HR: A Study on 2022 Business Priorities
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  