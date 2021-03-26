REBusinessOnline

American Street Capital Secures $14.3M Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Portfolio in Macomb, Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily

The portfolio includes 317 units across four complexes.

MACOMB, ILL. — American Street Capital (ASC) has secured a $14.3 million loan for the refinancing of a 317-unit multifamily portfolio in Macomb, located in western Illinois. Built between 2002 and 2005, the portfolio consists of four separate complexes. There is a mix of garden- and townhouse-style buildings with one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units. Igor Zhizhin of ASC arranged the CMBS loan on behalf of the original developer. The 10-year, fixed-rate loan features a 30-year amortization schedule.

