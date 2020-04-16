American Tire Distributors Renews 233,669 SF Industrial Lease in McCook, Illinois

The property is located at 9450 Sergo Drive.

MCCOOK, ILL. — American Tire Distributors Inc. has renewed its 233,669-square-foot industrial lease at 9450 Sergo Drive in McCook, about 15 miles southwest of Chicago. Chris Mason of Newmark Knight Frank represented the tenant in the lease transaction. ML Realty Partners is the property landlord. American Tire Distributors provides tires, wheels and supplies for the automotive industry.