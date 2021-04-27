American Tower Expands Data Center in Downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — American Tower, a data center REIT based in Boston, has expanded its American Tower Metro Data Center facility at 55 Marietta St. in downtown Atlanta. The addition brings nearly 20,000 square feet and 2 additional megawatts of capacity to the facility. American Tower has fully integrated the data center, formerly known as Colo Atl, into the American Tower brand.

American Tower hopes with the expansion to provide its customers with more power and capacity, giving them a vehicle to provide stronger connectivity options.

With the completion of the expansion, American Tower Metro Data Center now has a total of about 44,500 square feet across its second, fifth and eighth floors, while the added capacity brings the total to 4 megawatts. In 2020, additional improvements were completed, including renovations on the fifth floor, the addition of a new dedicated “meet-me-area,” upgrades to the security and surveillance systems and revamped workspaces on each floor for customers.