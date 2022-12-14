American Tower Signs 40,000 SF Office Lease Renewal in Boston’s Back Bay Area

At 40,000 square feet, American Tower has the largest footprint of any tenant at 116 Huntington Avenue in Boston.

BOSTON — Locally based REIT American Tower (NYSE: AMT) has signed a 40,000-square-foot office lease renewal at 116 Huntington Avenue in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood. The 15-story building spans 273,000 square feet and includes ground-floor retail and restaurant space. Michael Joyce and Lauria Brennan of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP), in the lease negotiations. Kevin Kennedy and Tim Lahey of CBRE represented American Tower.