American Tower Signs 40,000 SF Office Lease Renewal in Boston’s Back Bay Area
BOSTON — Locally based REIT American Tower (NYSE: AMT) has signed a 40,000-square-foot office lease renewal at 116 Huntington Avenue in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood. The 15-story building spans 273,000 square feet and includes ground-floor retail and restaurant space. Michael Joyce and Lauria Brennan of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP), in the lease negotiations. Kevin Kennedy and Tim Lahey of CBRE represented American Tower.
