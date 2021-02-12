America’s Realty Purchases River Exchange Shopping Center in Lawrenceville, Georgia for $19.3M

In addition to Kroger, River Exchange’s tenants include Goodwill, Farmers Home Furniture, Metro by T-Mobile, Citi Trends, Habitat for Humanity ReStore, Hertz, Cato and One Main Financial, as well as a Kroger fuel center.

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA. — America’s Realty LCC, a Baltimore-based investment group, has purchased River Exchange, a 263,651-square-foot shopping center in Lawrenceville. The property is anchored by Kroger, which recently extended its lease by five years. John Tennant and Bryan Belk of Franklin Street represented the local owner, Monarch Investments, in the $19.3 million disposition.

River Exchange is located at 2100 Riverside Parkway about 29 miles from downtown Atlanta in Gwinnett County.