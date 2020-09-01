REBusinessOnline

Americold Realty Trust Buys AM-C Warehouses Cold Storage Facilities in DFW for $82.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

MANSFIELD AND GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD), a publicly traded REIT specializing in cold storage properties, has acquired two facilities operated by AM-C Warehouses in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metros of Mansfield and Grand Prairie for a combined $82.5 million. The facilities feature a combined 13.8 cubic feet and 45,000 pallet positions. Atlanta-based Americold Realty Trust will invest $2.5 million in capital improvements to the properties.

