Americold Realty Trust Purchases New Cold Storage Facility in Tampa for $25M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

TAMPA, FLA. — Americold Realty Trust has acquired a 3.2 million-cubic-foot cold storage facility in Tampa for $25 million in an all-cash deal. The Atlanta-based refrigerated real estate owner and operator expects to implement $500,000 in capital expenditures. The facility features 12,400 pallet positions, as well as blast-freezing capabilities. The property will offer support to two Americold facilities in nearby Plant City and Bartow, Fla. The seller was not disclosed.