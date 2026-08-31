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Leasing ActivityNew YorkNortheastOffice

Ameriprise Financial Signs 37,704 SF Office Lease Renewal in Lower Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Ameriprise Financial Inc. has signed a 37,704-square-foot office lease renewal in Lower Manhattan. The financial advisory firm will keep its space on the 78th floor of One World Trade Center, where it has been a tenant since 2016, for another decade. Josh Kurlioff, Drew Braver, Heather Thomas and Nicole Estevez of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. David Falk, Peter Shimkin, Hal Stein, Nathan Kropp and Paige Raisides of Newmark, along with internal agents Eric Engelhardt, Karen Rose and Sayo Kamara, represented the landlord, The Durst Organization, which developed the property in partnership with the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey.

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