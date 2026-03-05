Thursday, March 5, 2026
Millburn-Village-Vauxhall-New-Jersey
The tenant roster at Millburn Village in Vauxhall, New Jersey, features a weighted average tenure of just over 21 years.
Ameritas Investment Provides $13.5M Loan for Refinancing of Northern New Jersey Shopping Center

by Taylor Williams

VAUXHALL, N.J. — Ameritas Investment Corp. has provided a $13.5 million loan for the refinancing of Millburn Village, a 71,177-square-foot shopping center in the Northern New Jersey community of Vauxhall. Millburn Village is home to 19 tenants, many of which are long-term users, with Walgreens and Staples serving as the anchors. Ryan Carroll, Tyler Caricato and Caleb Henry of JLL arranged the three-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, New York City-based Lightstone, which acquired the center in 2003.

