CONROE, TEXAS — Ameritex Machine & Fabrication has purchased a 145,222-square-foot industrial building in Conroe, about 40 miles north of Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 915 Conroe Park W. Drive was built on 18 acres in 2020 and features 39-foot clear heights and 19 dock-high doors. Garret Geaccone of Stream Realty Partners represented the seller, TradeLane Properties LLC, in the transaction. Tim O’Neil of TSO Properties represented the buyer.