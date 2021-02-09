Amherst Capital Provides $14.1M Acquisition Loan for Office Building in Morristown, New Jersey
MORRISTOWN, N.J. — Amherst Capital Management has provided a $14.1 million acquisition loan for 500 College Road East, a 159,227-square-foot office building in the Northern New Jersey city of Morristown. The property was built in 1984 and was 53 percent occupied at the time of sale. Amenities include a fitness center, conference room and a café. Michael Klein, Greg Nalbaldian and Michael Lachs of JLL arranged the floating-rate loan on behalf of the buyer, a partnership between Bergman Real Estate Group, Eight Fold Capital and Hornig Capital Partners.
