Amherst Capital Provides $14.1M Acquisition Loan for Office Building in Morristown, New Jersey

The office building located at 500 College Road E. in Princeton totals 159,227 square feet. The property was built in 1984.

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — Amherst Capital Management has provided a $14.1 million acquisition loan for 500 College Road East, a 159,227-square-foot office building in the Northern New Jersey city of Morristown. The property was built in 1984 and was 53 percent occupied at the time of sale. Amenities include a fitness center, conference room and a café. Michael Klein, Greg Nalbaldian and Michael Lachs of JLL arranged the floating-rate loan on behalf of the buyer, a partnership between Bergman Real Estate Group, Eight Fold Capital and Hornig Capital Partners.

