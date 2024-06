PRINCETON, N.J. — Biotechnology firm Amicus Therapeutics has opened a 27,200-square-foot office in Princeton. The space spans the fourth and fifth floors of the building at 47 Hulfish St., which is located about a block away from Princeton University’s campus. According to LoopNet Inc., the building was constructed in 1985 and totals 71,500 square feet. Ware Malcomb designed the space, and Sweetwater Construction Corp. served as the general contractor.