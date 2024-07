NEW YORK CITY — Local haircare providers amika and Eva NYC have signed a 10-year, 19,000-square-foot office lease for shared headquarters space in Brooklyn. The brands will both operate out of 25 Kent, a mixed-use waterfront building in the Williamsburg neighborhood. Sam Seiler of JLL represented the landlord, Rubenstein Partners, in the lease negotiations. Michael Berman and Whitten Morris, also of JLL, represented the tenants, which plan to take occupancy of their new space this fall.