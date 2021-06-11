AMLI Residential Acquires 373-Unit Elizabeth Apartments in Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — AMLI Residential, a national multifamily development and management firm based in Chicago, has acquired The Elizabeth, a 373-unit apartment community in Austin’s Silicon Hills neighborhood. Built in 2020, the property offers studio, one-, two and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, resident lounge, bocce ball courts, coworking lounge, outdoor grilling stations, music library and a dog park. Patton Jones of Newmark represented the seller, Dallas-based StreetLights Residential, in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.