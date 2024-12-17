Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AMLI-Treehouse-Addison
First developed in the early 1980s, Midway Square Shopping Center served as a local destination with several well-known restaurants including the Midway Point and Jaxx Steakhouse, among others. After struggling for several years, however, the property has found new appeal in the form of residential conversion.
AcquisitionsDevelopmentMultifamilyRetailTexas

AMLI Residential Buys Midway Square Shopping Center in Metro Dallas, Plans Conversion

by Taylor Williams

ADDISON, TEXAS — AMLI Residential has purchased Midway Square Shopping Center in the northern Dallas metro of Addison with plans to convert the property into a multifamily community. The center, which was originally constructed in the 1980s, is located within the 79-acre Midway South neighborhood and has struggled in the aftermath of the pandemic, according to the brokers who worked on the deal. The new apartment community will be known as AMLI Treehouse and will consist of 570 apartments, 30 luxury rental townhomes, 56 for-sale townhomes, 3.7 acres of green space and 12,500 square feet of standalone retail space. Demolitions will begin in the coming days. The first move-ins are expected to commence during the first half of 2026, with full completion slated for 2027. Ben McCutchin and Sam Kartalis of locally based brokerage firm Younger Partners represented the seller in the transaction and procured AMLI as the buyer.

You may also like

Cresset, Fidelis Break Ground on 252-Unit Multifamily Project...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 112-Room Hotel...

Avison Young Negotiates 27,200 SF Industrial Lease in...

Cravey Real Estate Arranges Sale of 20,175 SF...

Subtext, Kayne Anderson to Break Ground on 1,332-Bed...

MDH Partners Completes Two Metro Charlotte Industrial Buildings...

Global Holdings to Undertake $30M Renovation of Midtown...

Nuveen Green Capital Provides $11.8M C-PACE Loan for...

O,R&L Commercial Negotiates $12M Sale of Two Recycling...