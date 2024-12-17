AMLI Residential Buys Midway Square Shopping Center in Metro Dallas, Plans Conversion

ADDISON, TEXAS — AMLI Residential has purchased Midway Square Shopping Center in the northern Dallas metro of Addison with plans to convert the property into a multifamily community. The center, which was originally constructed in the 1980s, is located within the 79-acre Midway South neighborhood and has struggled in the aftermath of the pandemic, according to the brokers who worked on the deal. The new apartment community will be known as AMLI Treehouse and will consist of 570 apartments, 30 luxury rental townhomes, 56 for-sale townhomes, 3.7 acres of green space and 12,500 square feet of standalone retail space. Demolitions will begin in the coming days. The first move-ins are expected to commence during the first half of 2026, with full completion slated for 2027. Ben McCutchin and Sam Kartalis of locally based brokerage firm Younger Partners represented the seller in the transaction and procured AMLI as the buyer.