AMLI Residential Completes 360-Unit Multifamily Project in Austin’s Mueller District

AUSTIN, TEXAS — AMLI Residential has completed a 360-unit multifamily project in Austin’s Mueller District, which is a 700-acre mixed-use redevelopment of a former municipal airport campus. Designed by HLR Architects and O’Brien Architects, AMLI North Park offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, putting green, outdoor grilling and dining areas, sky lounge and makers’ and coworking spaces within a 2,500-square-foot clubroom. Rents start at $1,945 per month for a studio apartment.