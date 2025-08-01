Friday, August 1, 2025
AMLI North Park is the Atlanta-based developer's fourth of five apartment communities to be completed within Austin's Mueller District. The final community, AMLI Park Central, is scheduled to open in spring 2026 and will bring AMLI's total footprint within the former municipal airport campus to nearly 2,000 units.
AMLI Residential Completes 360-Unit Multifamily Project in Austin’s Mueller District

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — AMLI Residential has completed a 360-unit multifamily project in Austin’s Mueller District, which is a 700-acre mixed-use redevelopment of a former municipal airport campus. Designed by HLR Architects and O’Brien Architects, AMLI North Park offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, putting green, outdoor grilling and dining areas, sky lounge and makers’ and coworking spaces within a 2,500-square-foot clubroom. Rents start at $1,945 per month for a studio apartment.

