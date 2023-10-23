AMLI Residential Sells 314-Unit Apartment Community in Dallas Design District

DALLAS — AMLI Residential has sold AMLI Design District, a 314-unit apartment community in Dallas. The property was built in 2013 and includes 26,830 square feet of retail space and 664 parking spaces. Units come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans and are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, walk-in closets and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, coffee bar, outdoor grilling and dining stations, multiple pet play areas, conference room and a skyline lounge. Roberto Casas of JLL represented AMLI Residential in the transaction. Melissa Quinn, Lee Weaver, Rob Rothaug, Cristian Sieman, Lauren Dow and Chris Grievous, also with JLL, provided an undisclosed amount of Freddie Mac acquisition financing to the buyer, international investment firm HASTA Capital. The sales price and financing amount were not disclosed.