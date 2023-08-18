Sunday, August 20, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AMLI-Tree-House-Addison
AMLI Tree House in Addison will contain a mix of residential product types, including age-restricted rentals and for-sale townhomes.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

AMLI Residential to Develop 449-Unit Apartment Community in Addison, Texas

by Taylor Williams

ADDISON, TEXAS — AMLI Residential will develop AMLI Tree House, a 449-unit apartment community that will be located in the northern Dallas metro of Addison. The development will consist of 370 market-rate apartments within the main building, 35 senior living units, 14 rental townhouses, 30 for-sale townhouses, unique live/work residences and 7,000 square feet of retail space. Construction is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2024, with preleasing set to launch in the second quarter of 2025. In conjunction with the branding of the property, the development team will remove and transplant four live oak trees from the property and plant over 350 new trees.

You may also like

Housing Trust Group Delivers $33M Affordable Apartment Community...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 147-Unit Multifamily...

Milestone Group Acquires 228-Unit Archer Stone Canyon Apartments...

GREA Negotiates Sale of 63-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Red Oak Capital Provides $2.3M Bridge Loan for...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 10,825 SF...

Colliers Arranges $27.1M Construction Loan for Philadelphia Multifamily...

Accurate Completes 185-Unit Apartment Complex in Little Falls,...

McCarthy to Build $400M Battery Materials Manufacturing Plant...