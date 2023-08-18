AMLI Residential to Develop 449-Unit Apartment Community in Addison, Texas

ADDISON, TEXAS — AMLI Residential will develop AMLI Tree House, a 449-unit apartment community that will be located in the northern Dallas metro of Addison. The development will consist of 370 market-rate apartments within the main building, 35 senior living units, 14 rental townhouses, 30 for-sale townhouses, unique live/work residences and 7,000 square feet of retail space. Construction is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2024, with preleasing set to launch in the second quarter of 2025. In conjunction with the branding of the property, the development team will remove and transplant four live oak trees from the property and plant over 350 new trees.

