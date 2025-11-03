Amorosa Cos. Purchases 119-Unit Apartment Complex in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Amorosa Cos. has acquired 9733 Topanga Canyon, a multifamily property located in the Chatsworth neighborhood of Los Angeles, from a private multifamily investment firm for $44 million, or $369,748 per unit. Kevin Green, Joseph Grabiec and Gregory Harris of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal. Brian Eisendrath and Cameron Chalfant of IPA Capital Markets arranged $27.4 million in agency financing for the buyer.

Constructed in 2009, 9733 Topanga Canyon features 119 apartments with open floor plans, nine-foot ceilings, full-size stackable washers/dryers, breakfast bars and private balconies. Community amenities include a large central courtyard, swimming pool, spa, dog run, package receiving lockers and covered bike storage.