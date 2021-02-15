Ampacet Corp. Signs 35,000 SF Office Lease Renewal in Tarrytown, New York

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. — Ampacet Corp., a manufacturer of masterbatches, an additive used for coloring plastics, has signed a 35,000-square-foot office lease renewal in the northern New York City suburb of Tarrytown. Jamie Schwartz internally represented the landlord, GHP Office Realty LLC, an affiliate of Houlihan-Parnes Realtors LLC, in the negotiations for the seven-year renewal. The deal brings the property, which GHP acquired in 2017, to full occupancy.