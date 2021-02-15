REBusinessOnline

Ampacet Corp. Signs 35,000 SF Office Lease Renewal in Tarrytown, New York

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast, Office

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. — Ampacet Corp., a manufacturer of masterbatches, an additive used for coloring plastics, has signed a 35,000-square-foot office lease renewal in the northern New York City suburb of Tarrytown. Jamie Schwartz internally represented the landlord, GHP Office Realty LLC, an affiliate of Houlihan-Parnes Realtors LLC, in the negotiations for the seven-year renewal. The deal brings the property, which GHP acquired in 2017, to full occupancy.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  