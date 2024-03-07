Amped Fitness to Open 38,562 SF Gym in Richardson, Texas

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — Amped Fitness, a Florida-based fitness retail chain, will open a 38,562-square-foot gym at Richardson Plaza, a retail center located at 110 W. Campbell Road on the northeastern outskirts of Dallas. Grayson Duyck of California-based brokerage firm Matthews Real Estate Investment Services represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. The tenant representative was also not disclosed. The gym, which will be the 25th in the country for Amped Fitness, is scheduled to open at the end of the year.