REBusinessOnline

Amplify Development Acquires Vista Apartments Near University of Denver for $41.3M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Student Housing, Western

Vista-Apts-Denver-CO

Vista Apartments offers 284 beds near the University of Denver in Colorado.

DENVER — Amplify Development Co. has acquired Vista Apartments, a multifamily asset near the University of Denver, for $41.3 million. The community was developed in 2008 and offers 284 beds across 84 units.

Located at 1920 S. University Blvd. in Denver, the off-campus, student-focused apartment community features fully furnished two-, three- and four-bedroom units with private bathrooms, flat-screen TVs in the living room and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Onsite amenities include a business center, study rooms, computer lab, Wi-Fi, TV lounge, 24-hour maintenance and laundry facilities on each floor. The pet-friendly property also offers two outdoor terraces, an outdoor TV lounge, fireplace, grilling stations, secured covered parking and bike parking.

Amplify plans to begin an extensive renovation at the property, which will include unit updates, common area upgrades and the addition of utility infrastructure. Denver-based Capstone Management Partners will manage the asset.

Jack Brett with Newmark’s student housing group represented the undisclosed seller, while Nick Steele and Tyler King with Berkadia Denver represented the buyer in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  