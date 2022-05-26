AmplifyBio to Invest $150M for New Biotechnology Facility in Metro Columbus

REBusinessOnline

NEW ALBANY, OHIO — AmplifyBio, a biotechnology contract research organization, will invest approximately $150 million for a new 350,000-square-foot facility in New Albany, about 15 miles northeast of Columbus. The company plans to generate 263 new jobs between the new facility and its existing property in West Jefferson. AmplifyBio says it is expanding to meet surging market demand for advanced therapies, including cell and gene therapy products. The new property at 9885 Innovation Campus Way in New Albany will create 132 jobs. A timeline for construction was not provided.

