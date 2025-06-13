Friday, June 13, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
131-Danbury-Road-Wilton
The partnership's new multifamily project in Wilton will be located at 131 Danbury Road, offering quick access to the city's retail and restaurant clusters, as well as public transit lines.
ConnecticutDevelopmentMultifamilyNortheast

AMS Acquisitions, Avenue Realty Break Ground on $95M Multifamily Project in Wilton, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

WILTON, CONN. — A partnership between AMS Acquisitions and Avenue Realty Capital has broken ground on a $95 million multifamily project in Wilton, located in southern Connecticut’s Fairfield County. The development will offer 208 units in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, coworking space, music room and outdoor kitchens and grilling stations. Morris Betesh, Alex Bailkin and Matt O’Hanlon of Arrow Real Estate Advisors arranged a $71 million construction loan for the project through Madison Realty Capital. Scott Gance of Partners Commercial Real Estate represented the joint venture in its acquisition of the land. A tentative completion date was not announced.

You may also like

Safehold, Michaels to Develop 364-Unit Apartment Community in...

Denholtz Completes 143-Unit Multifamily Project in Bound Brook,...

G.S. Wilcox Places $18.2M Loan for Refinancing of...

Newmark Arranges $63M Construction Loan for Multifamily Project...

CBRE Negotiates $8.6M Sale of Multifamily Property in...

Midway Tops Out 320,000 SF CITYCENTRE Six Office...

Durhamite to Renovate, Rebrand 139,282 SF Office Building...

McDowell Housing Completes 160-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Community...

Palm Tree Club to Open 11,000 SF Restaurant,...