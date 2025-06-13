AMS Acquisitions, Avenue Realty Break Ground on $95M Multifamily Project in Wilton, Connecticut

WILTON, CONN. — A partnership between AMS Acquisitions and Avenue Realty Capital has broken ground on a $95 million multifamily project in Wilton, located in southern Connecticut’s Fairfield County. The development will offer 208 units in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, coworking space, music room and outdoor kitchens and grilling stations. Morris Betesh, Alex Bailkin and Matt O’Hanlon of Arrow Real Estate Advisors arranged a $71 million construction loan for the project through Madison Realty Capital. Scott Gance of Partners Commercial Real Estate represented the joint venture in its acquisition of the land. A tentative completion date was not announced.