AMS Acquisitions Begins Leasing 96-Unit Multifamily Complex in East Brunswick, New Jersey

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Locally based developer AMS Acquisitions has begun leasing Summerhill Gardens, a 96-unit multifamily complex located outside of New York City in East Brunswick. Designed by Minno & Wasko Architects, the property consists of four three-story buildings that house one- and two-bedroom units, 24 of which are subject to income restrictions. Amenities include a fitness center with studio space, business center with conferencing facilities, outdoor courtyards with grilling and dining areas, playground, dog run and a resident lounge. Rents start at $2,400 per month for a one-bedroom unit.