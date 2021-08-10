AMS Acquisitions Buys Multifamily Development Site in East Brunswick, New Jersey, for $5.1M

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. — New York-based investment firm AMS Acquisitions has purchased a seven-acre multifamily development site in East Brunswick, about 35 miles south of New York City, for $5.1 million. The company plans to construct a 96-unit complex that will consist of 24 affordable units and 72 market-rate units across four buildings. Amenities will include a clubhouse, fitness center, tenant lounge, dog run and a playground. A Cushman & Wakefield team led by Brian Whitmer, Ryan Dowd and Peter Welch represented the seller, a joint venture between the Hampshire Cos. and Diversified Realty Advisors, and procured AMS Acquisitions as the buyer.