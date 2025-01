HOWELL, N.J. — New Jersey-based investment firm AMS Acquisitions has completed Sylvan Woods at Howell, a 100-unit, age-restricted multifamily project located near the Jersey Shore. The property comprises four buildings on a 14-acre site that house one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, great room with community kitchen and bar seating, fitness center, tenant lounge and outdoor dining and lounging space. Rents start at $2,300 for a one-bedroom unit.