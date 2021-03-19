REBusinessOnline

AMS Acquisitions Sells Seniors Housing Property in Sayreville, New Jersey, for $28M

Gillette Towers in Sayreville totals 136 units and 130,000 square feet across two buildings.

SAYREVILLE, N.J. — New York City-based investment firm AMS Acquisitions has sold Gillette Towers, a two-building, 136-unit seniors housing facility in the Northern New Jersey community of Sayreville. In 2019, AMS purchased the property, which then consisted of a single 80-unit building, for $13 million. The company then developed a 56-unit building that is nearing completion, while the original building is now fully leased. The buyer was a partnership between A&RW Properties LLC and its affiliates JYW Holdings LLC and Nadlan Capital Inc.

