AMS Acquisitions, Vector Group Break Ground on 100-Unit Seniors Housing Project in Howell, New Jersey

HOWELL, N.J. — A partnership between New Jersey-based investment firm AMS Acquisitions and Miami-based holding company Vector Group has broken ground on a 100-unit seniors housing project in Howell, located east of Trenton near the Jersey Shore. The site spans 14 acres, and the four-building project will feature one- and two-bedroom units that will be reserved for renters age 55 and above. Amenities will include a pool, great room with a communal kitchen, fitness center, outdoor grilling areas and a tenant lounge. Construction is expected to last about 18 months.