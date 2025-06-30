AMS Fulfillment Signs 181,074 SF Industrial Lease in Bear, Delaware

BEAR, DEL. — Third-party logistics provider AMS Fulfillment has signed a 181,074-square-foot industrial lease in Bear, located south of Wilmington. The lease term is 10 years, and the deal is for about half of the space at an under-construction facility at 710 American Blvd. The 366,770-square-foot building will feature a clear height of 36 feet, 68 overhead dock doors, 3,150 square feet of office space and parking for 250 cars and 50 trailers. A joint venture between two regional owner-operators, The Davis Cos. and J.G. Petrucci Co. Inc., owns the property, which is slated for a third-quarter delivery. Dan Rattay, Stephen Kriz and Mike Barker of CBRE negotiated the deal.