Amstel Heritage Opens 25-Unit Aver Apartments in Metro Boston
WATERTOWN, MASS. — Amstel Heritage Development has opened The Aver, a 25-unit luxury apartment complex located in the western Boston suburb of Watertown. The unit mix consists of two studio apartments, two one-bedroom units and 21 two-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and in-unit washers and dryers. Construction began in 2018.
