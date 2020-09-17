REBusinessOnline

Amstel Heritage Opens 25-Unit Aver Apartments in Metro Boston

Posted on by in Development, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

The-Aver-Watertown

Construction of The. Aver, a 25-unit apartment complex in metro Boston, began in 2018.

WATERTOWN, MASS. — Amstel Heritage Development has opened The Aver, a 25-unit luxury apartment complex located in the western Boston suburb of Watertown. The unit mix consists of two studio apartments, two one-bedroom units and 21 two-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and in-unit washers and dryers. Construction began in 2018.

