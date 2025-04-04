AmTrust Inks Five Office Leases, Renewals Totaling 35,000 SF at One East Wacker in Chicago

CHICAGO — AmTrust RE has added two leases and three renewals at One East Wacker, a 41-story office tower overlooking the Chicago Riverwalk. Mark Gunderson, Wendy Katz and Erica Marshall of Stream Realty Partners, AmTrust’s leasing agent for its Chicago office portfolio, arranged the leases.

Aeropay, a financial technology company enabling businesses to accept compliant, cashless and digital payments, leased 15,000 square feet across the entire 39th floor. Paul Reaumond and Tyler Reaumond of CBRE represented the tenant.

The Japan External Trade Organization, a nonprofit organization providing business support services to companies expanding to Japan, renewed its 8,000-square-foot lease on the 33rd floor. Boris Yelyashov and Kyle Robbins of Transwestern represented the tenant.

Additionally, law firm Gair Gallo Eberhard expanded its lease to 7,000 square feet. ECD Co., a real estate innovation company, renewed its 3,700-square-foot lease. Lastly, Lawyers Trust Fund of Illinois signed a new lease for 2,500 square feet.

AmTrust modernized the lobby, upgraded the exterior and entrances, created multiple spec suites and renovated the corridors and restrooms at One East Wacker, which totals 560,000 square feet. Additionally, the owner recently completed a new amenity floor overseen by wellness amenities management service Lulafit. The amenity floor also includes 1 Events at One East Wacker, an event space and conference center facility.