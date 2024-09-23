Monday, September 23, 2024
Parkline Chicago rises 26 stories and features unobstructed views of Millennium Park.
AmTrust RE Acquires 213-Unit Parkline Chicago Luxury Apartment Tower in East Loop

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — AmTrust RE has acquired Parkline Chicago, a 213-unit luxury apartment tower in Chicago’s East Loop neighborhood. The sales price and seller were undisclosed. The 26-story property is located at 60 E. Randolph St. Totaling 210,000 square feet, the building features 189 rental units and 24 penthouses. Amenities include a two-story sky lounge, fitness and yoga studio, indoor/outdoor pool with attached sundeck and private dog run. Commercial tenants in the building’s 6,200 square feet of retail space include Smoothie King and Starbucks. Parkline Chicago features unobstructed views of Millennium Park, Buckingham Fountain and Lake Michigan. AmTrust is a longtime investor in the Chicago office market. John Jaeger, Justin Puppi and Jason Zyck of CBRE brokered the transaction.

