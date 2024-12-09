Monday, December 9, 2024
New York

AmTrust RE Acquires Midtown Manhattan Office Building for $65.5M

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based investment firm AmTrust RE has acquired a 260,000-square-foot office building located at 360 Lexington Ave. in Midtown Manhattan for $65.5 million. Constructed in 1959, the 24-story building has received significant renovations in the past few years, including a new lobby and upgraded elevators and common areas. AmTrust plans to implement further capital improvements by adding several new amenities, including conference rooms and lounges. Adam Spies, Adam Doneger, Joshua King and Marcela Fasulo of Newmark represented both AmTrust RE and the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

