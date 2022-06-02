REBusinessOnline

AmTrust RE Opens 22,000 SF Coworking Space at Chicago Office Tower

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Office

AmTrust Office Suites has opened at 33 North Dearborn in Chicago’s Central Loop.

CHICAGO — AmTrust RE has opened a coworking space at 33 North Dearborn, a 329,000-square-foot office tower in Chicago’s Central Loop. Named AmTrust Office Suites (AOS), the concept spans 22,000 square feet and offers both coworking spaces and mini office suites. AOS offers flexible lease arrangements, including monthly, quarterly and annual agreements. All AOS tenants have access to the property’s amenities, including a fitness center, bourbon lounge and onsite restaurants.

